Suhana Khan shares brother Aryan’s picture against his wish as they celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday in Dubai

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 19:33 IST

Suhana Khan has shared a group picture from father Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday celebrations in Dubai. The picture shows the actor with his three kids, all in one frame.

The family gathered near the Burj Khalifa on Monday, to witness a special light show in honour of the actor.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Suhana wrote, “He won’t let me post this pic but I want to so I’m gonna do this :) @ aryan.” She captioned the picture, “fam time,” and added a birthday cake emoji. The gang of four, also including Suhana and Aryan’s brother AbRam, is seen posing for the camera with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

Suhana also shared a picture with cousin Alia Chhiba and a friend

Suhana Khan has shared two pictures on her Instagram Story.

Shah Rukh had earlier shared a dazzling picture from his birthday party, in which he was seen posing with the Burj Khalifa, emblazoned with a special birthday message for him, in the background. The actor wrote a short note expressing his excitement to see himself on the “biggest and tallest screen in the world”.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it,” he wrote in the caption.

Shah Rukh’s friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, was also present at the birthday celebration with him and he took to Instagram to share a short video clip of a cheerful Shah Rukh. “Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever,” Karan wrote in the caption.

The video shows the actor mesmerised by the Burj Khalifa’s tribute to him, as he blows kisses and thanks everyone for showering him with love on his birthday.

