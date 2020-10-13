Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has a scuffle with Eijaz, Rahul and Nishant during task, calls them ‘aadmi ke naam pe dhabba’

tv

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 17:52 IST

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss season 14 will be full of fighting and chaos with contestant getting their claws out to win an important task. Bigg Boss will announced an immunity task, as per which the contestants will have to work on a ‘farm’ created in the garden area.

Once again, the contestants will be divided into teams and will have to tend to their farms. However, they will also need important resources and will have to fight it out among themselves for it. In a promo of the upcoming episode. contestant Jasmin Bhasin is seen running across the garden area with an item in her hands. She is tackled by Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani and even Rahul Vaidya, all at the same time.

Jasmin tries her best not to retreat, saying to Eijaz, ‘If you are a Khan, then I am also a Bhasin’. But the men manage to wring the item out of her hands, throwing it to Jaan. When her team mates ask ‘sanchalak’ Nikki Tamboli to declare it as foul, she refuses to do it.

Also read: Neha Kakkar sings at a jagran as a child, her rendition of ‘chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai’ goes viral

Jasmin raises questions on Nikki as a fair referee and gets angry at the men. “Char-char aadmi mat aao. Tum aadmi ke naam pe dhabba ho (Four men against one. You are a disgrace to men),” she says.

On Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss declared a surprise eviction and Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. She was nominated by her fellow contestants but the final decision rested with seniors Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. They chose Sara even though Hina and Gauahar wanted to give her ‘the benefit of doubt’ as she had not been keeping well inside the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more