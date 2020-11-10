Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik refuses to apologise for behaviour with Eijaz Khan, tells Farah Khan ‘I am not at all sorry’

tv

Kavita Kaushik, who returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house this week after having been evicted recently, refused to apologise for her comments against co-contestant Eijaz Khan. The two have been involved in a sustained dispute, and guest Farah Khan tried to speak with them about it.

In a promo video for Tuesday’s episode, shared by Colors, Farah conducts a mock trial of the contestants, and when she asks Kavita about her fight with Eijaz, Kavita says, “I firmly stand by what I said about Eijaz, and how I reacted. I am not at all sorry.” Eijaz replies, “Very good.”

On Monday’s episode, Farah had admonished the contestants for making light of Eijaz’s revelations about having suffered from depression. She said, “If someone talks about being depressed or having struggled with depression, it takes a lot of courage to open up. You need to respect that!”

Ahead of her return, Kavita had spoken to The Times of India about the public’s reaction to her fight with Eijaz. She’d said, “Eijaz Khan’s real face has been exposed. How he is playing the victim card, using people and the girl who was so attached to him Pavitra (Punia) ran behind him to beat him up. So, all the people who were acting smart and were trying to get their two minutes of fame by using my name, now know Eijaz’s real face.”

She told Hindustan Times that she isn’t friends with Eijaz, as he had claimed. “Like I have been saying, I know him, he’s an acquaintance, not a friend that I want to reconcile with. There is no friendship,” she said.

