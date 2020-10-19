Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi claims to have nailed Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla’s lies, Kamya Punjabi stands up for Rubina

tv

A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik claimed to have never watched the show before entering the game, a video has surfaced online that proved the real-life couple knew most seasons of the Salman Khan show like the back of their hands. The video, an interview before the couple entered Bigg Boss 14, was shared by former contestant Manu Punjabi. Former contestant Kamya Panjabi, however, extended her support to Rubina and claimed all that she knows about the show is from friends and social media discussions.

In the video, Abhinav and Rubina are asked a few questions about various seasons of the show and they answer them all correctly. Asked who was the first commoner to win, Abhinav promptly replies “Manveer” and it was the right answer. Manveer Gujjar won the tenth season. Next, asked who took the money as a finalist and quit the show during the season that had Sreesanth and Dipika Kakkar as finalists, Rubina described the person but could not name him. She also said she knew some things just because her friend Srishti Rode was there on the show.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi shared a clip from the interview and wrote, “O.M.G Yeh Kya Hai…Yeh Sach Nhi ho Sakta.”

Kamya tweeted Monday afternoon, “Well i only support good game! N yes its true #Rubina never followed da show,watever she knew or knows dats only thru frnds n people talking abt it on da sets,social media, contestants who r frnds n ofcourse me!Cant comment on abhinav but rubina 4sure! @ColorsTV #BB14 @RubiDilaik.”

Well i only support good game! N yes its true #Rubina never followed da show,watever she knew or knows dats only thru frnds n people talking abt it on da sets,social media, contestants who r frnds n ofcourse me!Cant comment on abhinav but rubina 4sure! @ColorsTV #BB14 @RubiDilaik — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 19, 2020

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, after being scolded by Salman for her attitude and refusal to participate in a task, Rubina had claimed that she never watched Bigg Boss before entering the show that premiered earlier this month. Her husband Abhinav also claimed to have watched “only two” episodes.

An angry Salman then asked, “Do you sign a film or TV serial without reading the script and think you will just enter the project and do as you wish?” Salman then told Rubina that she lost three chances to win her luggage back but she was still provided with clothes and medicines as per her requirement. He then asked why was is she blaming Bigg Boss: “Please understand you are not competing with Bigg Boss but with the contestants. You will also have to compete with your husband. All we see right now is that you have issues with Bigg Boss and the show’s rules.”

Earlier too, Abhinav was seen advising Rubina against fighting with Sidharth and he specifically told her that Sidharth had behaved in a similar fashion during his season as well.

