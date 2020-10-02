Bigg Boss 14 premiere: Hina Khan, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla dance up a storm, watch

tv

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:32 IST

The makers of much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 14 have released a fresh promo which shows a couple dancing inside a phone booth before stepping out on the stage. Fans have been speculating that it is Rubina Dilak and husband Abhinav Shukla in the promo. An earlier photo leaked from the sets showed the TV actors with host Salman Khan, confirming their participation.

The promo opens with a voice over telling the audience that the show premieres Saturday evening. The couple is then seen grooving to Ankh Lad Jawe.

More promos show Hina Khan’s dance performances to Wakhra Swag from Judgemental Hai Kya and later warning contestants about life inside Bigg Boss house.

Several candidates have already shot their introductory sequences and performances for the Bigg Boss 14 premiere that is due to be aired on Colors on Saturday night at 9pm. Late Thursday, Salman had also shared the first picture from the sets of Bigg Boss season 14. Sharing the photo from the first day on sets, Salman wrote, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend.” Salman is seen wearing an all-black outfit including black shirt and black pants. He is also wearing the mandatory mask and looks leaner than before.

Salman had introduced singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, as the first confirmed participant for the show this year.

The Bollywood star had also revealed that he took a pay cut this year. “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India. Abhishek revealed that though the new normal requires a lesser number of people on a set, they have not let go of any employees.

