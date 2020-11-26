Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla tells Rubina Dilaik she ‘doesn’t have a brain of her own’ after she fights with Jasmin

tv

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin’s friendship seems to be crumbling in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In a new promo video, the two could be seen getting into a nasty argument after Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla locked Nikki Tamboli in the bedroom.

On being asked by Jasmin to let Nikki go, Rubina retorted, “Tumko humko shaitan banana hi hai, demonise karna hi hai (If you want to make us look bad and demonise us), continue doing that.” Rubina then told Jasmin that her sugar-coated way of talking is considered as being ill-mannered.

The two women got into a heated argument, with Rubina calling Jasmin ‘immature’. Rubina also warned Jasmin not to talk about her behind her back. Jasmin hit back by saying, “Chalaki wale khel kisi aur ke saath khelna, jo tumhari aadat hai (Play these clever games, like you always do, with someone else).” As the fight showed no signs of abating, Jasmin shouted, “It’s over,” presumably referring to their friendship.

Rubina also had a fallout with Abhinav, who lashed out at her saying, “Tere ko kya zaroorat thi bolne ki? Bas kar. Ispe na safaai toh dena hi mat (What was the need to say anything? Stop it. Don’t even try to explain yourself about this).” He also told her that she did not have a brain of her own.

Jasmin and Rubina’s friendship has been challenged during earlier tasks including the new captaincy task-- Batwara. Abhinav and Rubina’s relationship has also been tested in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, he got angry with his wife when she tried to intervene in Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni’s fight. Rubina, however, insisted that she was only doing the humane thing by asking if Kavita needed any first aid.

