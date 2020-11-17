Bigg Boss 14 promo: Kavita Kaushik angrily shoves Eijaz Khan, he yells ‘haath mat laga’

tv

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:10 IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestants and actors Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan are at loggerheads with each other yet again. This time, the fight got physical, with her angrily pushing him. A glimpse of the tussle can be seen in a new promo shared online by Colors.

The video begins with Kavita complaining about the kitchen counter being dirty, to which Eijaz declares, “Jab hum bolenge na, tab saaf hoga (It will be cleaned when I decide it will be cleaned).” She then charges towards him, asking, “Achcha (Really)?” As she approaches him, she claims that his mouth stinks and moves away.

Eijaz is then seen charging towards her and she pushes him away, warning him not to come too close to her. He bellows at her to not touch him, but she calmly says, “Mere saamne aayega, main push karungi (If you come close to me, I will push you).”

Kavita and Eijaz’s fight heats up, with Nikki Tamboli restraining her and Abhinav Shukla taking him away. “Haath mat laga (Don’t touch me),” Eijaz yells at Kavita.

Days after entering Bigg Boss 14, Kavita butted heads with Eijaz on the show, over his claim that they were friends. She said that they hardly spent any time together for him to make such a claim. She was evicted after a week in the Bigg Boss house, only to return the following week on popular demand.

In an interview with Hindustan Times after her eviction, Kavita said that her argument with Eijaz twisted into something else altogether. “The main thing that I was trying to convey has not reached the audience. The main thing that I was trying to convey was that Eijaz Khan does not need friends. He does not need love. He needs chamchas in the house and he just uses people to up his game. I was hurt. That is only what has backfired, that I was hurt. I shouldn’t have felt hurt, I should have been smart. I got emotional,” she said.

