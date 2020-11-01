Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 28: After being schooled by Salman Khan, Kavita says ‘I better go back home’

tv

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:11 IST

It was a fun-filled Bigg Boss 14 episode on Sunday with Salman Khan welcoming two guests on the show. We also saw Kavita Kaushik going the way Rubina Dilaik often goes, and blaming Bigg Boss for not showing her positive side.

The episode began with Salman making fun of Naina Singh and he said she is the only visible when the viewers wear red glasses. He then conducted a task where contestants were asked to label each other with labels of emotions.

Singer Sunidhi Chouhan then came on the show to promote her new song and entered the house. Talking to her, Salman made fun of his own singing and hinted how auto-tune helps fix his song. During their interaction, Sunidhi said she sang her new song in an hour and Salman said, “Why is it that I complete a song in an hour and they take more than a month to improve it.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu claimed that he has a huge crush on Sunidhi. After conducting task with singers in the house – Jaan and Rahul Vaidya, Sunidhi requested Salman to lip sync to Dil Deewana (Maine Pyar Kiya) and he joked he can only do lip sync.

During the next task where participants were asked to label Eijaz or Kavita as non-essential, things got heated in the house. Kavita got angry that everyone was blaming her for her fight with Eijaz and said, “I came to Bombay in 2002 and have met Eijaz Khan only three times till date. I have met you (Salman) more times than I met him. I have attended so many of your birthday parties, but I do not go around claiming Salman Khan is my friend because as much as I’d want, you are not my friend. I do not want to link my name to a big star unnecessarily. I have not known him (Eijaz) or his equations in life.”

Elaborating on her interaction with Eijaz prior to entering Bigg Boss, she added, “It was out of my goodness that I said he could give my name as a friend (for Bigg Boss), it was my fault. I should have said right there that you are not a friend. I have cooked for this person. He called and said during the lockdown that I am alone and my neighbours are feeding me, will you cook for me for a week? I said why not? Even my husband asked me why was I doing it and I told him we are giving food to so many needy people. This person (Eijaz) has asked for help.

Eijaz then interrupted to say that he worked with Sohail and Salman but never used their names to get any work or get on to Bigg Boss. “Why will I use something like this?” he said.

Asking the duo to calm down, Salman said, “Even if you (Kavita) worked with him (Eijaz) for a day or five days, does not really matter. All of us went through tough times, especially during the lockdown.” He further said that Eijaz must have felt good when she supported him during his bad times and was excited to see her in the Bigg Boss house which is why he yelled she is a good friend. “What is wrong?” Salman yelled. The Bollywood star also criticised Kavita for talking about Eijaz’s personal issues on national television.

After Salman took a break from talking to the housemates, Eijaz and Jasmin Bhasin were seen discussing how they have braved mental health issues and are string to have accepted and fought those.

It was then time for Shehnaaz Gill to enter the house for another set of fun games which she played with Eijaz-Pavitra and Jaan Kumar Sanu-Rahul Vaidya-Nikki Tamboli. Shehnaaz also said that Pavitra is playing the game of one-sided love as she (Shehnaaz) did while in the house last year. At the end of the task, Pavitra and Eijaz were sent on a date.

Eijaz picked up Pavitra on their way to theatre for the date. Eijaz asked Pavitra why she rated him as “3 for looks” in a task and she was surprised he felt bad over it. Eijaz also told her that he felt bad when Kavita fought with him and felt like hugging her (Pavitra). However, he kept saying that given their strong-headed and trigger-happy personalities, he feared they would fight and then say mean things to each other.

Meanwhile, Kavita was seen telling the camera that she did not regret her behaviour and that she was simply in a bad mood. Sitting with Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin, Kavita was also seen claiming that Bigg Boss may not have shown her good side to the audience.” If they have only shown my fights and negative side, I will not play, nor entertain. If they will only show my negative side, I better go back home. So I will not do anything from now. Nikki Tamboli ko jitaiye, apke show ke class k liye bahut accha hai…khada kijiyega finals me Eijaz, Pavitra aur Nikki. Brilliant.”

