Bigg Boss 14: After Salman Khan confronts Rubina Dilaik over violence claims, Sara Gurpal comes out in her support

Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal has cited examples of her eye and Shehzad Deol’s eye injuries as well as Abhinav Shukla’s face injury to back Rubina Dilaik’s claim that violence is used in the house.

tv Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Sara Gurpal has spoken in favour of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik.
Hours after Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan reprimanded Rubina Dilaik over her claims of use of violence in the house, evicted contestant Sara Gurpal has come out in her support. She said that violence is indeed used in the house and even presented a few examples as proof.

Taking to Twitter to extend her support to Rubina, Sara wrote, “#RubinaDilaik is right by saying hinsa hoti hai ! #BigBoss ne saaf saaf bola hota hai ki bal (strength) ka upyog na kre.lekin task k waqt yes hinsa hoti hai.log insaniyat bhul jate hai. My eyes ! #AbhinavShukla’s face #ShehzadDeol s right eye! Kuch examples hai. Thank you (Rubina is right by saying that there is use of violence in the house. Bigg Boss clearly says not to use strength but there is still violence during tasks, people forget humanity. My eyes, Abhinav Shukla’s face, Shehzad Deol’s right eye! These are some examples).”

 

In a recent episode, Salman accused Rubina of labelling everyone’s ‘passion’ as ‘violence’. Referring to a recent task which led to a fallout between Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina said that the task was about ‘baatcheet (communication)’ and not a show of strength. “Yeh strength ki baat nahi thi, toh bag kyun pakda kaske (If it was not about strength, why did you grab onto the bag so tightly?)” Salman asked her.

 

Also read: Aly Goni to join Jasmin Bhasin on Bigg Boss 14: ‘I thought I could spend 3 months without you but then I saw tears in your eyes’

He asked Rubina why she held onto Jasmin when Rahul was pulling the bag from her. “Kya yeh passion nahi tha? Apna passion, passion, doosron ka passion, violence (Was that not passion? Your passion is passion but others’ passion is violence)?” he asked her.

Rubina said that it is easy to sugarcoat violent behaviour and call it ‘passionate’ and ‘obsessive’ but this aggression is nothing but violence.

