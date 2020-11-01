Why Shah Rukh Khan calls wife Gauri Khan his ‘bhabhi’ every time he is in Delhi

bollywood

Before he became a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan was your average Delhi boy. In a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, he reminisced about his growing up years in the capital and narrated a hilarious incident of how he was beaten up by a group of rowdy boys for referring to a girl as his girlfriend.

Shah Rukh had shared, “Main Green Park mein tha. Maine ek girlfriend banayi thi nayi nayi. Girlfriend kya thi, Delhi wale jaise bolte hai girlfriend. Kuch nahi thi, aise hi saath main ghoom rahi thi bechari ladki (I was in Green Park. I had just made a new girlfriend. She was not actually a girlfriend, just a poor girl who was roaming with me).”

When Shah Rukh was out with the girl, they were accosted by a group of ‘gunde type (rowdy)’ boys, whom he called ‘shode (idiots)’. “Ek ne mere ko rok liya, bola ki ‘Yeh kaun hai?’ Main thoda St Columba’s School ka tha, maine kaha, ‘She’s my girlfriend’. He said, ‘Girlfriend nahi hai, teri bhabhi hai’ (One of them stopped me and asked, ‘Who is she?’ I went to St Columba’s School, so I confidently said, ‘She is my girlfriend.’ The boy said, ‘She is not your girlfriend, she is your sister-in-law’).”

Shah Rukh insisted the girl was his girlfriend but the boy refused to accept it. “Girlfriend ka friend khatam nahi hua do koot koot ke maare unhone mujhe. Ek ke haath main na kulhadh tha, kulhadh de ke maara mere muh pe. Ab yeh zamana aa gaya hai main biwi ke saath bhi Delhi mein nikalta hoon aur koi poochta hai kaun hai toh main kehta hoon meri bhabhi hai (I could barely get the word girlfriend out of my mouth and they beat me up. One had a clay cup in his hand, he threw that on my face. Even now, I am so scared that even if I step out with my wife in Delhi and someone asks who she is, I say that she is my sister-in-law).”

Shah Rukh, who was last seen as a vertically-challenged man in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, recently dropped a hint about his next release during an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. Without divulging too many details, he said that he will watch his next film in theatres: “...Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.” According to reports, he has signed Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and will begin shooting later this month.

Currently, Shah Rukh is with his family in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. His team, Kolkata Knight Riders, is fighting for a spot in the playoffs. While he celebrates his birthday with his fans outside his bungalow Mannat every year, it is a virtual celebration for him this year. He had told his fans, “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance),” and one of his fan clubs has planned a virtual cake-cutting ceremony, which can be viewed from across the world.

