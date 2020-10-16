Bigg Boss 14 written update day 12: Sidharth Shukla remembers his late father, Shehzad tries to provoke Jaan against Nikki

tv

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:21 IST

It was an emotional episode on Bigg Boss 14 Thursday with Eijaz Khan remembering his pet dogs while Sidharth Shukla reminisced about stories from his childhood and how he idolised his father.

The episode began with Nikki Tamboli teasing Jaan Kumar Sanu and calling him bhaijaan soon after he confessed that he loves her. Nikki had asked him if he liked her as a friend or was there something more. Jaan declared that he loves her. He even belted out a ballad from Baazigar to prove his devotion to her.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin was seen telling Sidharth that she did not like how the previous day’s game was played. Without naming Eijaz Khan, Jasmin said he tried to intimidate her. Sidharth chided her for being childish and asked if she was not strong enough to take upon a “stronger and bigger person”, adding that it is all part of the game and she must be prepared for such things.

Later, Shehzad Deol was seen trying to instigate Jaan against Nikki when he asked why she did not favour him over Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani. Jaan then went up to Nikki to question her and she told him that her decision was against him. “I genuinely saw them doing extra hard work for the task,” she told Jaan.

An angry Jaan told Nikki, “I am done trying to be friends with everybody.” When Nikki said that trying to befriend everybody is one of his major problems, Jaan added, “By everybody, I mean Rahul, Nishant and Nikki Tamboli. Aaplog mazaak karoge to chalega? Mai karu to dogla, paltu? Bahut doubt hota hai ki aap mujhe consider bhi karte ho. (It is fine as long as you guys crack jokes on me but if I do the same, I am labelled as someone who keeps changing his stance? I doubt you even consider me as a friend).” Nikki then assured him that she considers him as her friend.

Next morning, Nikki announced she would not do any household chores. It kickstarted another fight among the contestants. While Shezad opted to complete his duty, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla insisted on dragging the issue and insisting that Nikki must do the chopping.

In a rare and emotional moment, Sidharth was seen remembering his late father as he told stories from his childhood to fellow seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Remembering how his dad would escort him to the pick-up point for the school bus, the Bigg Boss 13 winner said, “When I missed the bus, I began running and he also started doing the same, while carrying my school bag, I looked at him, with his hair flowing in the wind and thought ‘kya lagta hai ye admi, ye bhari bag leke full speed me mere se aage bhag raha hai’ (Just how wonderful he looks, carrying that heavy bag and yet running ahead of me!) He is so strong.’”

He added, “Lucky are those people who have both parents together and can live life with them. When my dad passed away, I was modelling...Mera commercial jeb mein rakhte the...Alag aadmi tha, will power alag hi tha (He carried my commercials in his pocket and had such great will power). Normally people live for two years (after diagnosis of complications related to lungs), but he lived for seven years. He did not see me achieving all this.”

Around midnight, Pavitra Punia was seen going out of the bedroom, all the way to the BB Mall and hugging a mannequin while crying. Next morning, Sidharth told Pavitra that she had a dynamite personality and she should let that come out (on the show). “Everyone else looks like a pack, come out of the pack,” he told her.

Bigg Boss then announced a task where contestants needed to collect balls in baskets allotted to them. The contestant with the maximum amount of balls in their basket would win the task. While the contestants could collect the balls in their basket, they also had to ensure to protect their own basket and see that their competitors don’t empty it. The winner of this task would be able to reclaim their personal belongings from Bigg Boss Mall.

It was Eijaz Khan vs Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia vs Rubina Dilaik and Shehzad Deol vs Nishant Singh Malkhani. Pavitra, Eijaz and Nishant won the task.

After he won the task and got his hands on his luggage, Eijaz brought out pictures of his dogs. He also talked about the time when one of his exes took away his dogs for three years. Eijaz told Hina and Gauahar that this was the girl who threatened to file a dowry case against his entire family because he refused to marry her after promising to do so. Eijaz also said the dogs cried when they met him after three years. When Hina said she’d like to know her name, he said he has nothing against hjer as she was his “biggest teacher”.

