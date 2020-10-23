Bigg Boss 14 written update day 19: Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli cry after fighting, Nishant Singh Malkhani is the first captain of the house

tv

Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was dedicated to Nikki Tamboli and her incessant crying. During a task, Nikki felt hurt by the behaviour of her friends Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya and kept crying again and again.

The episode began with Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan fighting and yelling at each other as they failed to come to an agreement over the first round of captaincy task. Nishant and Jaan were seen discussing why Nikki should not be allowed to become the captain of the house.

Later, Nishant also talked to Abhinav Shukla and said that neither Nikki nor Rahul Vaidya should become captains. Jasmin went up to Pavitra and urged her to ensure that a decision is taken. However, Pavitra said she was hurt that Eijaz dug up their old fight over nominations. Bigg Boss then announced that since the sanchalaks were unable to come to a conclusion, both Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav were last. As the next round began, another fight erupted with Rubina being the last one to step out but she had no doll. Rahul stepped out ahead of Rubina and both Pavitra and Eijaz could not come to a decision again. Nikki was seen talking privately to Pavitra and telling “do whatever, but save me”. Pavitra and Eijaz ruled in Nikki’s favour.

Nikki was seen telling Nishant, Rahul and Jaan that she did not want to fight with friends and snatch their dolls. However, while trying to decide among the four of them, Nikki was hurt that no one named her for captaincy. Nikki then had a fight with her friends Jaan, Nishant and Rahul. After the fight, Nikki opted out of the game, and said “Rubina should be back. At least she has real friends.” Jaan, Nishant and Rahul got very angry with Nikki’s statements. Even Jaan said, “Just because I am keeping quiet, everyone is messing around.” Jaan then asked everyone to get him disqualified from the captaincy task. Finally, Nishant became the captain.

Jaan was seen crying a lot and Nikki even apologised to him. However, things were not normal between them as they could be seen sitting separately and crying. Jaan went up to his bed and began crying as he gazed at his mother’s photo. Nishant then brought some tea for him and asked him to share his feelings. “Missing my ma. Never had an emotional episode in this house before,” Jaan told Nishant. Nishant then explained to him that it was fine to get his feelings out in the open. On the other side, Rahul confronted Nikki and she began crying.

When Rahul asked her to stop crying, she got up, walked and jumped to the red zone area to be with Pavitra. Pavitra kept insisting Nikki must leave the red zone but she did not budge. Pavitra then called Jaan and asked him to talk some sense into Nikki. However, when Nikki refused to come out of the red zone, Jaan also jumped to the other side and asked Nikki to get back to the green zone. Both Eijaz and Pavitra kept telling the two that they must leave but Nikki did not budge and Jaan did not want to leave her alone.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Jasmin were discussing how all the drama could be Nikki’s plan to simply prove that Nishant is a bad captain and people are not following rules under his captaincy. Soon, Nishant was called and he requested both Jaan and Nikki to return to the green zone. Bigg Boss also announced that it was Nishant’s responsibility to ensure people follow rules and stay in the zones assigned to them. However, the episode ended with both Nikki crying and declaring she will not leave as she felt safe and protected with Pavitra, even if it meant she was in the red zone, inviting punishments.

