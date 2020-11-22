Bigg Boss 14 written update day 48: Salman Khan announces Jaan Kumar Sanu’s eviction, Eijaz and Nikki cry

tv

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:47 IST

Sunday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode brought some bad news for the contestants as it was time for Salman Khan to announce to the latest eviction. Jaan Kumar Sanu became the latest participant to be voted out of the show this week. The episode began with Salman welcoming guest and filmmaker-TV czarina Ekta Kapoor on the show.

Asked about the participants, Ekta said she had judged them on three parameters – passion, “dabangg-ness” and passion for victory. When she claimed she was “very impressed” with the contestants, Salman asked jokingly if she found all the qualities in Abhinav Shukla as well. Ekta then praised Eijaz Khan and Salman then joked that he had bagged a confirmed project with Ekta.

Ekta then asked housemates to play each other’s characters. Aly Goni essayed Kavita Kaushik’s part and Rahul Vaidya played Eijaz Khan as they enacted their fight in the kitchen. Kavita said it was overacting while Eijaz praised both.

Then Kavita played Eijaz and Rubina Dilaik essayed Pavitra Punia’s role from the time when he had to sacrifice his photo frames for her safety from nominations. Salman then praised them both for their performance. Ekta also mentioned that she saw best performance of Jasmin Bhasin when she cried after world tour task. Ekta said “abhi bhi Naagin hoti agar Naagin me aise ro deti (She would have retained the role of Naagin on my show Naagin had she cried like this on the show).”

Also read: Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star together in new romantic music video

Eventually, it was time for evictions and Salman announced that Jaan had been voted out of the show. With a heavy heart, everyone bid goodbyes to him. Jaan cried as he hugged Eijaz, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita before leaving. Eijaz and Nikki also cried as they bid farewell to the singer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more