Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik promises to step out of Abhinav Shukla’s shadow, Nikki Tamboli says she will make friends and ditch them

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:50 IST

The upcoming Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor counselling the contestants regarding their weaknesses and strengths. A new promo of the show shows Ekta talking to Rubina Dilaik about how her point of view is usually influenced by that of her husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.

In the promo, Ekta tells Rubina that her point of view is often found to be attached to the view of her husband. The actor says in her defence, “The situations oftens get tricky for me. I get confused because I know that he wants my good. I also feel like doing what I want because right or wrong, the decision would be mine. I am afraid of disrespecting him.”

Giving a piece of advice, Ekta tells her, “Playing as a team doesn’t mean that you are always supposed to agree with each other. Are you not disrespecting yourself by not playing your own game? The game is yours, the victory will be yours, so play for yourself even if it is against Abhinav.”

Rubina found support on social media as well. Reacting to the promo, a fan wrote on Twitter, “RubinaDilaik is a strong woman. She will find a way to balance between her opinion and stand and Abhinav’s suggestion as she knows he will never think bad for her yet both r new to this game so anyone can be wrong at anytime. Shine Rubina, audience is with you.” Another wrote, “#RubinaDilaik is such an articulate & intelligent contestant. sounds more mature than other babblers in house who are faking everything & the points she make everytime.”

In another video, Ekta tells Rubina that she wants to see her stand up for herself. Rubina goes on to promise her, “I want to make a promise to myself that I will keep my point of view. I will give my 200 percent.”

In another part of the video, Ekta asks Nikki Tamboli about her strategy on the show. She says she would make friends in the house but will ditch them because this is what they have done to her. Giving an example of a fake friend, Nikki says Aly Goni often tries to sweet-talk to her so that he can ditch her for his own good.

