Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star together in new romantic music video

Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to star together in new romantic music video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together once again in a new music video, Shona Shona. The song is sung by brother-sister duo of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

music Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 14:29 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla with Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
Sidharth Shukla with Shehnaaz Gill in Shona Shona.
         

Actor Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill are all set to appear in their third music video together. Titled Shona Shona, it will be out on November 25.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the song. It showed him in a pink jacket and dark pants, holding Shenaaz in a dance pose. She is seen in a black off-shoulder top and a black and beige skirt. “#ShonaShona Out on 25th November @shehnaazgill @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma,” he wrote in the caption.

 

Their fans were excited for the new song and seeing the two together again. “You both loook amazing,” wrote one. “I am super duper excited for the release #shonashona,” wrote another fan. “Ammaaaaaaa this is so freaking hotttttt,” read another comment.

The song is sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar and produced by Desi Music Company. Earlier on Saturday, Sidharth had shared a photo with Tony and Shehnaaz. It showed them at the video shoot, with Sidharth looking at Shehnaaz with a smile.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth recently visited Chandigarh to shoot a music video. While they were in Punjab, Sidharth took to social media to share a picture and a video of himself, posing like Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in the mustard fields.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have previously starred together in music videos Waada Hai and Bhula Dunga. They were also seen together in a commercial for a snack brand.

The two met on the last season of Bigg Boss and grew close. While they have never accepted being in a relationship, their fans have dubbed them Sidnaaz with love.

