Bigg Boss 14 written update day 78: Sonali Phogat is the new wild card entry, Eijaz fights with Nikki, Jasmin and Rahul

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 00:08 IST

Tuesday’s Bigg Boss 14 episode began with Vikas Gupta making his re-entry on the show, much to the shock and surprise of contestants. Taking a slant dig at Arshi Khan’s allegations against him, Vikas said his mom is “having fun in Goa.” During her interaction with Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Arshi had claimed that Vikas did not take care of his elderly and ailing mother.

She even claimed that he sent away her away from his house. Upon his entry, Vikas was seen thanking Jasmin for supporting him. Vikas had to be kicked out of the game when he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool during a fight with her.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant discussed Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and their equation. When Rakhi insisted they might get married soon, Nikki quipped, “She is not Aly’s girlfriend, they are best friends! She has clearly said she never thought about him in such a manner.” When Rakhi asked if friends kiss, Nikki said they can. Rakhi then claimed that Jasmin was crying when Aly told her that he would not marry her if her parents refuse to accept him.

Soon, Nikki and Eijaz Khan were engaged in yet another fight. Both slammed each other for ill manners and she said he was frustrated with his life but should keep that away from the fame.

It was time for another wild card entry. Haryana leader and artist Sonali Phogat entered the house and she praised Rakhi for being entertaining.

The captaincy task was then announced but Jasmin and Eijaz kept fighting over random statements by each other. During the task, Eijaz also fought with Rahul Vaidya. Later, he told the singer, “I am not trying to threaten you, I am telling you because you spoke with me with love. When you came back, you asked if I really have a problem with touch..Every night I have nightmares ….I am holding this person, very close to me, like that. Now, your face is morphed with that person’s.”

Eijaz added, “I request you to keep this away from the competition in this game. Otherwise, I will go into a zone where I physically defend myself. I fear I may hit you. I am not saying this for sympathy or cameras. That is why I am talking in English.”

Abhinav Shukla and Aly played most of the task with an understanding that they won’t work against each other in the captaincy task. However, as soon as Abhinav got the opportunity, he threw Aly out of the captain’s race, infuriating Aly in response. Aly declared that Rahul always supported him and that he wanted to see him as the captain. Abhinav said he would not allow Rahul Vaidya to be the captain. He also reminded Aly that he had supported him in the past.

