Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 14: Kamal Haasan tells Balaji sternly that abusing is not okay

Bigg Boss 2 Tamil weekend episode begins with Kamal Haasan speaking about disobeying rules in general and then connects it to the events that occurred in the house in the previous week.

We then see a recap of everything that happened in the week that passed by. The audience then pose questions to Kamal about the show and there is a discussion about everything under the sun -- from why the show is called Bigg Boss to why the housemates are all fake. One of them even wonders why the show paid so much attention to Balaji and Nithya.

After this discussion, Kamal speaks to the housemates ones by one. Of the conversations that takes place, the one with Vaishnavi, Mumtaz, Balaji and Nithya was the most important.

Vaishnavi’s behaviour of manipulating housemates is brought up. She tries to convince the housemates that her intentions were good when she spoke to Mumtaz about the changing room issue. She even breaks down when each housemate points out instances where her intention was questionable.

Mumtaz is the next housemate that Kamal speaks to and he starts off by telling her that it is against the rules to remove the mic. Any medical emergency is indicated to the team outside through the mic and by removing it, she has done a grave mistake. She tries to present her case about her comfort level when it comes to changing, but Kamal Haasan asks her to remove the mic and leave the gathering until she is called upon.

Nithya was chosen as the least performing housemate in the luxury budget task on the previous episode. To question the decision of men who were the master at that time, Kamal plays audience’s favourite - Kurum Padam.

‘Kurum Padam’ is when a video from the Bigg Boss house is played to question housemates’ behaviour or decision and literally means, a short video.

First, he plays the video of Nithya performing all her tasks. He then poses the question to the housemates and asks them how her performance was lesser than anyone. He then plays the video of Balaji abusing his wife Nithya, speaking ill of her to others and questions Balaji’s behavior. He also stresses the fact that this is a house where all the housemates are supposed to live together and is not the place for them to air out their personal issues. He also tells Balaji that it is important to behave and speak respectfully and says that Balaji might lose his daughter’s respect with his attitude.

Balaji, however, doesn’t understand what Kamal is implying and continues to justify why he used such abusive terms. Kamal simply responds that nothing justifies using such words.

Towards the end of the episode, Kamal informs the housemates that Ponnambalam has been saved from this week’s eviction process. He then reveals that the music of Vishwaroopam 2 will be released on Sunday’s episode.

Follow @htshowbiz for more