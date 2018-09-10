Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 85: Senrayan’s eviction shocks Kamal Haasan, audience

Bigg Boss 2’s Sunday’s episode began with Kamal Haasan announcing that he will begin with the eviction process and named the nominees -- Janani, Senrayan, Mumtaz and Riythika. Beginning with Riythika, he said that she has been fair in her assessment while nominating other contestants and announced her safe. Next, Kamal asked others who deserved to leave the house and everyone named Mumtaz and Vijayalakshmi.

Kamal is frustrated at the fact that people who watched the show and created memes throughout the week did not have time to vote for the show. He found Aishwarya still being in the unfair and said on Saturday’s episode that he would have wanted to give Aishwarya a red card and send her out of the house. Instead she received the most number of votes in the house. After announcing that Senrayan was evicted, Kamal even showed the audience the number of votes that each contestant had received on the show. Aishwarya topped the list, followed by Vijayalakshmi and Senrayan came in the end.

Usually, audiences clap when the eviction is announced but there was a pin-drop silence after this week’s announcement. While Kamal berated the audience for not voting, which resulted in an unfair judgement, Senrayan was seen walking through the house for one last time. He then left the house with a smile, but the housemates were in tears. Aishwarya, who had lied to Senrayan to convince him to dye his hair red, broke down as usual and said that she would like to leave the house in his stead. Kamal, who heard this, lost his temper and told her that she had no right to comment on Senrayan -- good or bad.

After Senrayan left the house, Aishwarya broke down and said that she didn’t want the title now. Aishwarya was also worried about how hurt her mother would be after seeing the show. She repeatedly said that she hasn’t done anything to deserve the kind of hate that is being directed at her and told Yaashika that she now wants to leave the house.

Senrayan, who then came on stage, spoke to his parents and apologised to them for his past mistakes. He said that he realised everything when he was left in the house without his family.

After Senrayan left, Kamal also announced to the audience that he would now like to request Bigg Boss and use the one vote that he had in the show. He said that this request is within the confines of the rules. He said Riythvika should be safe while Aishwarya should face the nomination process, based on her actions. He also pointed out how Aishwarya’s mood swings were similar to someone else’s in the season one, pointing at Oviya.

He, however, left the decision to Bigg Boss and told the audience to wait and watch what happens on the show. He then concluded the episode

