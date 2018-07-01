Bigg Boss 2 Telugu episode 21: Nani reveals Tejaswi and Bhanu are safe

Nani is back to Bigg Boss 2 Telugu this weekend and he hosts a fun episode. He begins the episode with a short story about trust and betrayal after which we see what happened in the house on Day 20.

Babu and Tanish, who are jailed for not obeying the rules are in jail. Deepthi Sunaina gives Tanish company. Nani takes a playful dig at the two because they have been flirting with each other the past week. He also notices that Babu is not happy about being locked up, as he feels that someone else deserved to be there instead of him.

The day ends with Roll Rida and Geetha wishing each other goodbye after a childish conversation. The contestants are then welcomed by Nani through the plasma screen and here’s when the fun begins.

The housemates play a game and pick a card which has names of other housemates. They then speak two lines about this housemate, while the other participants along with Nani take a guess as to who is being spoken about. Tanish draws Geetha’s name, while Ganesan draws Shyamala’s name.

When it is Tejaswi’s turn, Nani tries to get her to speak about Samrat. As they catch upon what happened through the weekend, Nani tells Tejaswi that she needs to learn to package her opinion in a better manner to avoid hurting anyone. He also pulls her leg about what has been conspiring between her and Samrat recently. He does the same when it is Samrst’s turn to perform the task.

Nani calls upon Tanish and tells him that for some reason audiences think that Nani has a soft corner for Tanish. So he warns that if in the future Tanish gets into trouble, Nani is going to be ready with his claws sharpened.

As the game proceeds, Nani also revealed that Tejaswi and Bhanu were in the protected zone and will not be facing eviction this week. Geetha, Kireeti and Ganesh are the nominees who could be eliminated on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss.

Nani ended the episode by explaining how Kireeti has been betrayed by the words of his housemates because of which he had mistreated Kaushal earlier. This, Nani says, is the reason that Kireeti stands alone today.

