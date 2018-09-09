Bigg Boss 2 Telugu episode 91: A week before the finale, Nani leaves contestants hanging

On Bigg Boss Telugu’s Saturday episode, Nani has a lot of fun at the contestants’ expense and refuses to reveal even one name that is in the safe zone this week. The host started the episode by telling Tanish that his game is influenced by who is at the other end and says his decisions would have been different if he was playing against Sunainaa or Samrat.

He also told Kaushal that he was not effective as an umpire the previous week. Nani explained that Kaushal’s job was to tell right from wrong, which he failed to do.

He was also strict when he addressed Deepthi and said that it was never okay to make personal comments against any of the contestants. Deepthi had said things that could have hurt the sentiments of his family. Deepthi tried to explain that she only meant to comment on his patience level, but Nani asked her to imagine herself in his shoes with her family watching the episode. This silenced Deepthi.

He spoke to each of the contestants about their game the previous week. He spoke to the contestants about their strategy and then introduced a game to test how well they understand each other.

Each contestant had to answer questions about themselves and the same question was then posed to other housemates. If their answers differed, the other contestants had to break an egg on their head. This game resulted in the housemates laughing over each other’s answers and as the episode was about to be concluded, Nani stated, “The housemates who would be in the protection zone today is... no one.” This resulted in a lot of groans from inside the house. With just one week of the game left, the housemates are waiting to see who will win the title this season.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 00:07 IST