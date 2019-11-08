Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Sujatha throws a bucket at Raju Tilakote but Vasuki Vaibhav gets hurt

tv

In a recent promo shared by Colors Kannada, Sujatha and Raju Talikote are seen locking horns during a task on Bigg Boss 7 Kannada. It wa Sujatha who got violent and attacked him as Raju barely managed to escape the bucket thrown at him.

Bigg Boss announced the final stage of the luxury budget task and the contestants were supposed to stay put on a pyramid with the help of a rope. Winners would be the team that could stay the longest.

During the task, Raju Talikote tried to distract the opponent teammates and Sujatha got angry, asking him not to do so, a Times of India report claimed. Things got out of control when the task reached the final stage and contestants began throwing properties like water balloons, pichkaari and buckets to attack their competitors. Sujatha and Raju got into an argument and Sujatha threw a bucket at Raju in a fit of anger.

While Raju escaped the attack, Vasuki Vaibhav got in the way and was hurt. Sujatha confessed she threw the bucket intentionally and captain Harish Raj objected to her violent behaviour. Meanwhile, Raju was seen spilling water on Sujatha after their heated war of words.

On the episode, RJ Prithvi was seen giving fans a glimpse of into his life and he revealed he began with tennis but ended up being a radio jockey. Prithvi also talked about his two marriages and the fact that he is now single. He also revealed about Sudeep’s personal task that was awarded to him while entering the house.

Harish also got int an argument with Jai Jagadish when the veteran actor accused him of being partial during the tasks. Harish decided to quit the captaincy but Jagadish soon apologised to him and all was well with the two.

Meanwhile, the housemates are also trying their best to escape the upcoming elimination. This week Priyanka, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Chaitra Kottur, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar and Raju Talikote have been nominated for eviction.

