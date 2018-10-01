Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Kaushal Manda beats Geetha Maduri to win the show

Bringing an end to all the live action, Bigg Boss Telugu 2 concluded with a grand finale that saw Kaushal Manda being declared the winner. He was competing with Geetha Madhuri who emerged as the first runner up.

The show was hosted by Nani and had gone on air on June 10. To take the excitement to an all new level, he was joined in by veteran actor Venkatesh for the grand finale. The latter requested Bigg Boss to show the video depicting Nani’s journey this season. A lot of nostalgia ruled the final episode as several other videos were showcased, reminiscing the journey of the house inmates, leaving the viewers and the contestants emotional. Not to miss, a beautiful performance by ex-contestant Shyamala set the stage on fire before many other contestants joined her post the act.

Congratulations #Kaushal for winning #BiggBossTelugu2 .. Wishing you all the best for future endeavours 👍 pic.twitter.com/Yb2Is5mHSj — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) September 30, 2018

Emerging as the winner after a stay of more than three months in the Bigg Boss house, Kaushal was handed over the winner’s trophy by Venkatesh along with the prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. He thanked his co-contestants for developing the winning spirit within him.

Nani also handed over the prize money of Rs 1 lakh to top five contestants — Deepti Nallamothu, Geetha Madhuri, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy and Kaushal Manda. Besides the finalists Kaushal and Geetha, there were fourteen other contestants in total. While Amit Tiwari, Deepti Nallamothu, Tanish Alladi, Babu Gogineni, Bhanu Sree, Roll Rida, Shyamala, Kireeti Damaraju, Deepthi Sunaina, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy were the celebrity contestants on the show, Ganesh, Sanjana Anne and Nutan Naidu were the commoners in the Bigg Boss house besides two wild-card entrants - Nandini Rai and Pooja Ramachandran.

