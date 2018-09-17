Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 99: Amit evicted before the 100th episode of Nani’s show

Bigg Boss 2 Telugu began with a fun game as one contestant was blindfolded and other contestants had to write one bad habit of that person on a board. The task involved the blindfolded person to guess who said what about him. Deepthi was the one contestant who found it hardest to guess and ended up going around in circles.

Nani then spoke about the nominated contestants and announced that Deepthi, Kaushal and Geetha were safe from eviction this week. The contest narrowed down to Amit and Roll Rida, and the housemates were unequivocal that it was Amit’s turn to leave the house. Nani said they were right and asked Amit to pack his bags.

Before leaving, Amit joined Nani on stage and thanked his fans for keeping him inside the house for 99 days. He also told Nani that Bigg Boss has taught him many lessons, the most important being you can live without technology and everything that comes with it, but not your family.

Nani then played the video of Amit’s journey so far in the house, which had Amit tearing up. He also asked Amit about his thoughts on the housemates inside. Amit mentioned that Samrat and Roll were two genuine people, with nothing to hide. He said that Tanish was genuine too, but with a huge ego. He explained that Deepthi was still playing a safe game and added that everyone loved Geetha for her sense of humour and her openness. The only contestant that he didn’t understand was Kaushal for he is always playing the game and housemates never really met the real guy.

Bigg Boss title meda otteyinchi mari genuine ga game aadinchina @NameisNani ..ikada racha rachee!!! #Deepti 😂😂#BiggBossTelugu2 Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/k226dIzXxq — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) September 16, 2018

Asked about who would be in the top three this season, Amit said, “There is no confusion. It has to be Samrat, Roll and Geetha.” Before the episode concluded, Nani let Amit speak to two housemates inside and he chose Samrat and Roll. He also said that while he liked the six members in the house now, he would like it more if either Roll or Samrat won the title. He also threw the Bigg Bomb on Deepthi who would have to comb everyone’s hair in the house till the next weekend episode on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 15:04 IST