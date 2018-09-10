Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 92: Shyamala evicted, throws Bigg Bomb on Roll Rida

On Sunday’s episode on Telugu Bigg Boss, Nani began the show by reminding the audience about the nominations for the week - Shyamala, Kaushal, Deepthi and Amit. He also got the housemates to play a game in which each of them was given a defined role to play. Nani also announced that the actors of the recently released film Silly Fellows will enter the house to promote their film on the show.

The game was fun as Geetha, Kaushal and Deepthi’s sense of humour and spontaneity was appreciated by Nani and actors Sunil and Allari Naresh who were promoting their film on the show. Nani also took part in the game and interrogated each of the housemates. Especially when it came to Geetha Madhuri, her defensive answers made it entertaining and hilarious.

They also played the game of delivering dialogues in the house. Each of them had to defend their teams by coming up with some famous dialogues from Telugu movies to counter each other. After the fun game, Nani also played a video in which the housemates saw Nandhini Rai, who was a contestant in the house. She is the lead actor in Silly Fellows and housemates had a chance to see that.

Finally, the actors leave the show after promotions and it is time for the weekly eviction. Nani then announced that Kaushal, Amit and Deepthi were in the protected zone. Shyamala was evicted from the house.

She came out and spoke to Nani about being a wildcard entry and then spoke to the housemates. She also threw the Bigg Bomb on Roll Rida. In the upcoming week, which will be the last week in the Bigg Boss house, Roll Rida will have to work as a servant in the house.

