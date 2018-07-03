Bryan Cranston doesn’t want to move on from Breaking Bad. See pics from their reunion

Actor Bryan Cranston, who played anti-hero Walter White in “Breaking Bad”, says he doesn’t want to move on from the character or the show.

It has been ten years since Breaking Bad appeared on TV. Entertainment Weekly brought together Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk and Anna Gunn for a special reunion edition, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“You can’t just move on. Something that was so indelible and meaningful in your life and you can’t, and I don’t want to,” Cranston said.

“I want to hold on to those good memories of that gathering, both then and during our seven years together. So, it’s a bit melancholy, actually. Bittersweet,” he added.

Paul, who played his partner Jesse Pinkman, said: “I love these people. I feel blessed to have shared this incredible experience that is ‘Breaking Bad’ with each and every one of these people.

“I remember when we were shooting the first season, Dean (Norris) and I were talking, he goes, ‘You know, in ten years, we’re going to look back and say, ‘Goddammit! I used to be a part of ‘Breaking Bad’.

“And now it’s crazy that 10 years has (have) passed, and I am still constantly thinking that. It’s like, wow, how lucky we all are.”

Following the story of Walter White, a terminally ill chemistry teacher turned meth producer, it became one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows of all time, reaping 58 Emmy nominations and 16 wins.

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons on from January 2008 to September 2013. Indian channel AXN is also running the show form season one as part of 10 year celebration.

