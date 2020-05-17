CarryMinati says his words from viral video were taken out of context after Twitter calls out ‘homophobic’ comments

Updated: May 17, 2020 19:08 IST

YouTuber CarryMinati has shared a new video explaining his side of the story after his viral video was taken off the streaming platform last week. He also addressed the accusations of homophobia levelled against him by Twitter users.

In his new video shared on Sunday, CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, says his words are being taken out of context. In his roast of TikToker Amir Siddiqui, he had made comments such as ‘mithai ki dukan mein le jaunga toh 200 mein bik jayega (You will sell for Rs 200 at a sweet shop).’ Twitter users objected to his comments, calling him a homophobe and a bigot.

“Brown men like CarryMinati think cussing and using homophobic and transphobic slurs will make them reach max humor,” wrote one Twitter user. “Carry Minati is a homophobic peice of trash who needs to be banned. People who are enjoying his roasts have same kinda sick mentality,” read another tweet.

Now, CarryMinati says what he meant with that comment was the brands rope in TikTokers in a group and not as individuals. He added that translating his jokes from Hindi to English has also changed the meaning of his roast drastically.

Earlier on Saturday, he even shared a note about his video getting removed. “Growing up, all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people and I have given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat and whole life on the platform.”

CarryMinati also said it was hard to accept that his roast video was pulled down and called it a “frustrating day.” The famous YouTuber seemed to have accepted that his video will remain banned and won’t be restored.

YouTube said that the video was removed for violating their policy on harassment and bullying.

