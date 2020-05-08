Covid-19 relief efforts: Raqesh Bapat raising funds by auctioning off his paintings

tv

Empty streets leading to isolated colonies, people watching the sunrise from their window and birds and animals enjoying a quiet and less polluted environment. These are some of the scenarios that have been beautifully captured by actor Raqesh Bapat in his recent paintings which he is auctioning on social media to raise funds for Covid-19 relief efforts.

“Whoever makes the higher bidding on messages, cracks the deal. All they have to do is donate that money directly to any of the funds mentioned in the post and share the receipt as proof. After the lockdown gets over, I’ll make these paintings on a larger canvas and get them delivered,” Bapat says.

Making the best use of his art for a noble cause, Bapat, 41, has already “sold three-four paintings and raised around Rs 40,000” and the numbers keep rising. For another philanthropic initiative, the actor is planning to start a free online teaching course for people to learn how to make eco-friendly Lord Ganpati idols. “This year, there is going to be the scarcity of the Ganpati idols because most of the karigars have gone home. They start the process in March to make Ganpati idols in large numbers. Thus, I thought of starting an online course next month where I’ll be training people how to make eco-friendly Ganpati idols from clay and paper pulp. I want to utilise my skills to make noble cause,” Bapat shares.

Currently, stationed in Pune, the actor feels glad that his family is around. Apart from making the artwork, the actor shares that he is busy setting up his production house for his own projects and also working on commissioned paintings for some clients. “I was also shooting for my web series Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau which has been put on hold for now,” he adds.