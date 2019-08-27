Dave Chappelle says he doesn’t believe Michael Jackson accusers

tv

Comedian Dave Chappelle, who returned to Netflix with a new stand-up comedy special titled Sticks & Stones, addressed the controversies surrounding Michael Jackson, R Kelly and Kevin Hart. In his fifth special in the two years, the comedian addressed the 'cancel culture,' or as he described it, 'celebrity hunting season.'

"This is the worst time ever to be a celebrity," Chappelle said in the special. "You're gonna be finished. Everyone's doomed. Michael Jackson has been dead for 10 years and this n-- has two new cases."

Calling HBO's Leaving Neverland documentary, which detailed Jackson's alleged child abuse throughout his career, ‘gross’, Chappelle said that he did not believe the accusers. He explained that though it may not be the right thing to say, he doesn't believe the accusers who alleged that the King of Pop sexually abused and raped them. "I don't think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it ... you know what I mean?" he paused, as the audience erupted into laughter. "I mean, it's Michael Jackson. More than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn't no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?"

Chappelle also discussed the allegations against R Kelly, whom he described as being "different" from Jackson because Chappelle is "pretty sure he did that." The comedian turned down an offer to be on Lifetime's Surviving R Kelly documentary as he did not know the singer "at all."

"This guy makes more sex tape than he does music. He's like the DJ Khaled of sex tapes," the comedian said, before shouting DJ Khaled's signature phrase, "Another one!"

Chappelle defended "poor Kevin Hart," saying that he was aware it was the comedian's "dream to host the Oscars." "I don't know what you know about Kevin, but I know that Kevin Hart is damn-near perfect," said Chappelle.

