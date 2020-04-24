David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker lead Doctors from Doctor Who in applauding health workers. Watch

tv

Almost all the Doctors of BBC’s beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who came together to voice their support and respect towards the thousands of doctors and health workers fighting the spread of Covid-19. Stars such as David Tennant, Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker all recorded special message as part of The Big Night In programme.

Tom Baker, Peter Capaldi, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, and Jo Martin thanked the workers for their hard work. “What you all do and have done for all of us is amazing, crucial, phenomenal, incredible, inspirational, and truly life-saving,” they said in a message from their respective homes.

The show’s reboot started airing in 2010 with Christopher Eccleston as the ninth Doctor, David as 10, Matt as 11th, Peter as 12th and Jodie as 13th--the first woman to ever play the character in the show’s 50-year long history. Jo Martin entered the latest 12th season as an alternate Doctor from a broken timeline. It is not known if she will replace Jodie as the new avatar of the doctor but Jodie has confirmed that she will be a part at least one more season.

Apart from the message, David Tennant also reunited with his Doctor Who co-star Catherine Tate for their long-running Lauren-teacher gag. This time, Catherine played the insufferable student harassing her Scottish teacher during their online learning sessions. This, too, was part of The Big Night In.

Celebrities all over the world have been organising special programmes and concert to lift the spirits of their fans and also raise funds for fight against Covid-19. Last week, Lady Gaga with WHO and Global Citizen raises $127 million with the One World: Together At Home concert. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Chris Martin, Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were also a part of it.

