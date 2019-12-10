e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / TV

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: ‘I’ve proved I can fly the Tardis, what next?’

Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the Doctor on BBC’s hit sci-fi show Doctor Who and was loved by all for her performance.

tv Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:32 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Jodie Whittaker plays the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who.
Jodie Whittaker plays the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who.
         

Jodie Whittaker made history when she took the controls of the time-travelling Tardis as the first female lead in the sci-fi series Doctor Who. Now, she says, it is time to build on that achievement, by challenging the casting decisions holding back performers across her whole industry.

Whittaker triggered thousands of online debates when she got the role of The Doctor - a shape-shifting alien Time Lord played by men since the show first appeared on British television screens in 1963.

 

“It was a very important discussion to have and it was a very important thing to do. It’s an alien. It can be a woman. The qualification didn’t require a certain gender to play the role,” Whittaker told Reuters in an interview.

“But now it’s done and we’ve realised the world didn’t end and it’s okay ... What will be exciting is when casting ... maybe does represent more of the society that we live in.”

Many fans welcomed the change when she first got the job in 2017. But former Doctor Peter Davison spoke for others when he mourned the passing of a role model for young boys - and some critics have questioned what they see as the political correctness of her episodes’ themes and the casting of other characters.

Also read: Alia Bhatt tries to calm down dad Mahesh as he loses cool at daughter’s book launch, watch video

“When it isn’t such a surprise to see a woman on screen, when that conversation dies down, that will only be a good thing because it means we’ve moved on,” Whittaker, 37, said.

“But until we’re there, let’s keep the conversation fizzing,” she added. “In regards to me, that chat, it’s proved that I can fly the Tardis.”

She returns to TV screens with the start of a new 10-part series on New Year’s Day. The new series promises guest appearances by actor Stephen Fry and comedian Lenny Henry, as well as the return of old favourites including the Cybermen and the “interplanetary thugs” of the Judoon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News