Doctor Who fans loved its new episode on the Partition of India. Check out their reactions

The new season of BBC’s hit sci-fi show Doctor Who is winning hearts all over the world. After the critically acclaimed episode featuring the story of American civil rights activist Rosa Parks, the show went back in time to explore the Partition of India in 1947 in an episode that premiered on Sunday, Remembrance Day.

In the episode titled Demons of the Punjab, the time-travelling Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, takes the Tardis and her friends back to India at the cusp of independence after her companion on Tardis, Yaz (played by Mandip Gill) said she wants to meet her grandmother when she was young.

Mandip Gill in a still from Demons of the Punjab.

When she meets her young grandmother (a Muslim), she realises that she is marrying someone who is not her grandfather, a fellow Muslim, but a Hindu neighbour. However, her lover’s brother is against their union and shoots the officiator of their wedding. The young lover is also destined to die and the Doctor, Yaz and the rest of the companions can do nothing but let it happen as even a minimal interference with historically pivotal events can change the entire course of history for an individual or the whole universe. “Tread softly, you’re treading on your own history,” the Doctor tells Yaz.

The episode, written by Vinay Patel, also features aliens and monsters but the real villain is still the Islamophobic brother. The viewers also loved Demons of the Punjab for its sensitive portrayal of history and not trying to let the Doctor play god and ‘resolve’ an issue that has tragedy and years of heartache attached to it. Check out their reactions:

Massive shoutout to @VinayPatel for giving us brown kids the AMAZING #DoctorWho⁠ ⁠ episode we have always deserved last night!

(Also with every passing week, I am more convinced that Jodie is real magic.) — Aneesha Srinivasan (@AneeshaSrini) November 12, 2018

So far we've learnt about:



1) Rosa Parks

2) The Partition of India

3) Proper science



This series has taught us a lot. Fantastic. #doctorwho — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) November 11, 2018

Okay, but is anyone else kinda liking the fact that episode by episode we learn that you don't always need aliens to be monsters. #DoctorWho — Clara (@Just2BeClara) November 11, 2018

Its great that kids & others will now learn more about the

Partition of India. #DoctorWho — Gavin Perkins (@Valamist) November 11, 2018

DEEPLY approve of this series' dedication to educating people about important but badly-taught eras of history. More please! #DoctorWho — Emily ⭐️ (@faith_less_one) November 11, 2018

As an Asian British 20-something, I only heard about the millions of victims of the partition and the world war from my grandma. They fought for Britian and it was never acknowledged in my school History lessons or on TV. Today’s episode meant a lot. Finally. #DoctorWho — _teewrecks (@_teewrecks) November 11, 2018

Tonight's episode of #DoctorWho was one of the most beautiful, tragic, powerful and relevant episodes of the show that I've ever seen. I was glued to the screen, speechless, in awe of this episode - the characters, the story, the music... solid 13/10. — ☄️Eric Smith 🚂📷🎞️🎼🤔 (@quietlyloud9412) November 12, 2018

#DoctorWho was awesome this evening. But it occurred to me just how much our history lessons are lacking when I realised my 23 yr old had no idea what The Partition was. Time our colonial history was taught properly, and the effects of it. — 🕊CrémantCommunarde #GTTO 🖐️ (@0Calamity) November 11, 2018

I didn't know much about the Partition of India and I feel like I learnt something really important and valuable from Demons of the Punjab. Educational, thrilling and deeply moving. I want to listen to that end theme on loop! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/uv8SoYjoXt — Christel Dee (@ChristelDee) November 11, 2018

Another amazing episode of #DoctorWho it was funny, emotional, and informative and so much more. And friendly alience to boot! not the Demons Of Punjab we thought. Sadly it was the humans who were the villains of this weeks ep, which is a sad reality we face to this day. pic.twitter.com/XL3NwYxXdJ — Tyson Mitchell (@TysonMitchellUK) November 11, 2018

So so proud of our show. Another really special episode of #DoctorWho 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/mORgU5UUvW — Luke Spillane 🚀 (@lukespillane) November 11, 2018

