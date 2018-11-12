Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 12, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Doctor Who fans loved its new episode on the Partition of India. Check out their reactions

Doctor Who fans loved the show’s sensitive and emotional portrayal of the Partition in its latest episode, Demons of the Punjab.

tv Updated: Nov 12, 2018 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Doctor Who,Partition of India,Demons of the Punjab
Jodie Whittaker is getting a lot of love as the first woman Doctor on Doctor Who. The series’ two episodes have now made headlines for great stories.

The new season of BBC’s hit sci-fi show Doctor Who is winning hearts all over the world. After the critically acclaimed episode featuring the story of American civil rights activist Rosa Parks, the show went back in time to explore the Partition of India in 1947 in an episode that premiered on Sunday, Remembrance Day.

In the episode titled Demons of the Punjab, the time-travelling Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, takes the Tardis and her friends back to India at the cusp of independence after her companion on Tardis, Yaz (played by Mandip Gill) said she wants to meet her grandmother when she was young.

Mandip Gill in a still from Demons of the Punjab.

When she meets her young grandmother (a Muslim), she realises that she is marrying someone who is not her grandfather, a fellow Muslim, but a Hindu neighbour. However, her lover’s brother is against their union and shoots the officiator of their wedding. The young lover is also destined to die and the Doctor, Yaz and the rest of the companions can do nothing but let it happen as even a minimal interference with historically pivotal events can change the entire course of history for an individual or the whole universe. “Tread softly, you’re treading on your own history,” the Doctor tells Yaz.

The episode, written by Vinay Patel, also features aliens and monsters but the real villain is still the Islamophobic brother. The viewers also loved Demons of the Punjab for its sensitive portrayal of history and not trying to let the Doctor play god and ‘resolve’ an issue that has tragedy and years of heartache attached to it. Check out their reactions:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:41 IST

tags

more from tv