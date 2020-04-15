Devoleena Bhattacharjee on friendship with Rashami Desai: ‘We don’t take each other for granted, haven’t discussed Arhan’

tv

She spent a short time on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 but created enough sensation and buzz to keep it all going even months after the show has ended. TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee opens up about her views on Bigg Boss 13 colleagues Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan and more in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Asked about her controversial comment on the lack of chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their debut music video, Devoleena has said people loved her chemistry with Sidharth as well as Rashami and Sidharth together. “I don’t know exactly but I was asked about their chemistry and I really did not enjoy that. I said what I felt. People enjoyed our chemistry and fun moments too inside the Bigg Boss house. They also loved Rashami Desai and him together,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Asked if fans could see her with Sidharth anytime soon, Devoleena did not confirm or deny and only said, “We look for the storyline, not co-actors. It is all about coincidence. Everything comes along if you are happy with your role, with the story.”

Not only did Devoleena develop a close and strong bond with Rashami during her time inside the Bigg Boss house, she even developed the trust where she could question the Naagin 4 star’s judgement and even something as personal as her relationship. Rashami had dated Arhaan Khan inside the house and even announced her break up after host Salman Khan revealed that he had a child from his first marriage. Asked if Devoleena and Rashami have talked about Arhaan, she said, “We are friends and I respect our friendship. We don’t take each other for granted, but we never discussed him, as of now.”

The TV actor also opened up on the ongoing lockdown and claimed she is enjoying her time at home, calling the lockdown a new experience. “It’s a completely new experience, like being locked in Bigg Boss. But now its more fun as mom and my family is here. So I’m enjoying, being creative, learning new things and watching old shows,” she said, adding that things are pretty normal around her residence and supplies are being managed well.

She further elaborated on her routine during lockdown and said, “I make sure that I’m always not in bed or with gadgets. I eat healthy, we have family talk, we play and do all household together.”

Asked what keeps her busy through the days, Devoleena revealed she is still resting due to her back pain. “I have actually been asked to rest as much as possible because of my back pain. So I was at home even before the lockdown. And, now it’s no visitors - just family. My mom has been my best friend since childhood.” She also revealed that she entertains herself watching shows on OTT platforms and is also recycling stuff from waste.

Given that she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, we asked Devoleena if she ever thought of giving online dance lessons. She said she hasn’t yet, ”Because of my back. But I will love to do it. In fact I was thinking for a YouTube channel for the same,” she said.

