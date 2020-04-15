Mahhi Vij is in tears as she kisses daughter Tara, thanks her mother for giving her ‘this life’. Watch video

tv

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:29 IST

Actor-TV host Mahhi Vij broke down as she thanked her mother recently in a social media post. She explained in her post that she has never stayed away from her mom for so long, but is practising social distancing to avoid any risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The video opens with Mahhi looking at the camera while Tara, sitting on her lap, looks at Mahhi. We hear a female voice saying, “Mumma! Thank you so much, aapne mujhe ye life di! Mai aapke bina kuch bhi nahi hun. Thank you so much!” While Mahhi has red eyes even as the video begins, she breaks down into tears by the end.

Sharing the video, Mahhi wrote on Instagram, “It was v difficult for me to make this #tiktok my mother stays 5 mins away from me but for her safety n well being I don’t want to meet her.Everyday is pretty hard for me emotionally m drained I hv never been away from Mom for so long.i have always mentioned how my mother has been important part of my life my journey.Now the way she protects my lil one how she spends most of her time with @tarajaymahhi is impeccable.I love you Maa @shushmavij meri maa see you soon.hope everyone is safe #stayhome #staysafe #mahhivij #corona #quarantine #motherhood @nehakakkar.”

Also read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan a workaholic, could have worked 36 hours in a day’: Circus co-star Renuka Shahane

After eight years of being married, Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their first child, a girl they named Tara, on August 21, 2019.

Talking about her duties and responsibilities as a mother, Mahhi had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year., “The thing you do for your child, no one else would do it that well. Even if you get a nanny and pay them in lakhs, they wouldn’t be able to take care the way a mother would do,” she adds, “A lot of people told me that I’d get very tired taking care of the baby, but I feel refreshed doing all this.”

Apart from Tara, Mahhi and Jay are also guardians of their caretaker’s kids, Khushi Ray and Rajveer since 2017, taking care of their education and upbringing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more