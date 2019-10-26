Mahhi Vij on bringing up daughter Tara: ‘Even if you get a nanny, they wouldn’t be able to take care the way a mother would do’

tv

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:31 IST

After eight years of being married, TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their first child, a girl they named Tara, on August 21. While becoming parents brings an unmatched joy, Mahhi says it has been keeping them busy all day long.

“Ever since Tara has come into our life, both Jay and I have become more responsible, and as parents, we ensure we give lots of love and care to Tara,” says Mahhi, who are also the guardians of their caretaker’s kids Khushi Ray and Rajveer since 2017, taking care of their education and upbringing.

Mahhi believes that parenting is a team effort and Jay has been a great help and pillar of strength in this journey. “Jay is a hands-on father. He learnt everything at the hospital from changing nappies to making her burp. So, he helps me in everything related to Tara.”

A hands-on mother herself, Mahhi likes to do all of Tara’s work despite having a nanny. “The thing you do for your child, no one else would do it that well. Even if you get a nanny and pay them in lakhs, they wouldn’t be able to take care the way a mother would do,” she adds, “A lot of people told me that I’d get very tired taking care of the baby, but I feel refreshed doing all this.”

When asked why they waited for so long to have their biological child, Mahhi clarifies that since she got married at a young age soon after starting her career, she wanted time to fulfil her family responsibilities. “Though Khushi and Rajveer are there and will always be there, Jay and I always wanted our own child, our own flesh and blood. So, I consciously decided that it’s time now to go ahead with it,” says the actor, who is also getting back to work slowly and steadily.

“Since Tara is too small and sleeps most of the time, I get enough time to explore other opportunities. So, I’m anchoring events and making appearance on TV shows with Jay. I continue to work not just for me but give a better life to Tara and fulfil all her needs,” she shares.

