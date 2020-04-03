Disney+ Hotstar launches in India: Here are 8 original films, shows you can watch

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:17 IST

Disney+ was launched in India on April 3, making it the one-stop shop for diverse content from Marvel Studios, Pixar, Disney animation, and others.The service has been released as a package with Hotstar, and will also stream recently released Bollywood blockbusters, Hotstar Specials shows, live sporting action, and more, such as Toy Story 4, Avengers: Endgame and the recent The Lion King and Aladdin remakes.

Here’s a list of eight brand new Disney+ original titles you can watch immediately after subscribing:

The Mandalorian

After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as bounty hunter. The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Thirteen years after High School Musical was filmed at East High, the drama department is putting together a bold new production: High School Musical: The Musical and this time the lyrics are on screen, so you can sing along in every episode.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum pulls the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections with fascinating sciences and history. Through the prism of his witty mind, nothing is as it seems.

Lady and the Tramp

A timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, Lady – a pampered American Cocker Spanier and Tramp – a tough but lovable stray; embark on an unexpected adventure and despite their differences, come to understand the value of home.

Togo

In the winter of 1925, a champion dogsled trainer and his lead sled dog, Togo, embark on an exhilarating journey across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra to help transport an antitoxin serum to a small town.

Encore

Executive producer Kristen Bell reunites former high school classmates from around the US to re-stage the musicals of their youth, years after they originally performed them.

Diary of a Future President

Elena is on the path to become the President of the United States, but for now, she has to navigate through middle school with the help of her family and friend while documenting the pivotal highs and lows of her journey in her trusty diary.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who along with his 1500-pound polar bear partner Total operates Total Failure Inc. a Portland detective agency.

