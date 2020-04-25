Divyanka Tripathi practices social distancing: ‘Never imagined I would have to work so hard for buying grocery’

tv

Actor Divyanka Tripathi stepped out for some grocery shopping only to realise the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic. She took to Instagram Stories to express her thoughts.

Putting up two short video clips, one in which people are seen practicing social distancing and another, a close-up of hers, in which she speaks to her audience. She says how she had never imagined buying something as simple as groceries would be so tough. She says in Hindi, “I am all pasina, pasina... Kabhi socha nahin tha ki grocery khareedne ke liye itni mehnat karni padegi (I am perspiring profusely... I had never imagined that to buy grocery I would have to work so hard.). In it, her face is covered with a mask; she also wears sunglasses since World Health Organisation (WHO) directive stresses on protecting eyes, nose and mouth as prevention against Covid-19.

A host of TV and Bollywood stars are keeping their fans entertained posting exercise, cooking, cleaning and fun videos. Divyanka’s husband actor Vivek Dahiya posted a video sometime back, showing off skills at hair styling.

Sharing the video of the couple, he had written: “Quarantine haircut. So a couple of days ago I had asked a question if you would trust your wife with your haircut? The answer lies within this video.” The video opened with Vivek sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand. Vivek isn’t too sure about her hairstyling skills, so he hid his face behind a towel and looked reluctant to get a haircut from her.

Throughout the video, however, Vivek could be seen advising her how to go about the look as prior to the haircut session, she had warned him and suggested a bald look if things went wrong. Right from telling her to get a water spray to even buzzing the sides of his hair, he did it all though he let her do most of the haircutting part.

The end result turned out to be good. Vivek was happy with his new hairdo and said he was proud of his wife. Divyanka in return called him a “good teacher”.

