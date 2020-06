Thrilled to be back on the sets but one can’t get lax at all: Nia Sharma

tv

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:59 IST

Nia Sharma is ecstatic to be back on the sets, shooting for her supernatural drama, after a hiatus of three months. “When I entered the sets, I was teary-eyed. It was such an emotional moment for me. When I entered the vanity van, I felt happy, overwhelmed, even apprehensive about taking a risk. My vanity was my home away from home and we all thought we would be back in 15 days,” says Sharma.

The actor carried “a lot of food” to last the whole day, as her mum told her “not to eat from anyone else’s tiffin”. While she was happy to see everyone on sets, at first, she “couldn’t recognise people behind their masks”. “The vibe was so good, even though we couldn’t hug or shake hands and air high-fived each other. I felt the same nervous jitters one feels while starting a new project. I couldn’t sleep the entire night before shoot as I was looking forward to going to the set. I was brimming with energy. We were all waiting for this day and everyone was so excited to be working again. My happiness knew no bounds. While returning from the set, I was screaming with joy in my car. After months of being inactive, the satisfaction of having a productive day was immense,” she says.

While Sharma was told that it would be a two-episode shoot for the finale, she was happy to know that she would be shooting for as long as a month for her TV show. “The next 20-odd days will be a fulfilling journey for me as I will cherish it and live it up, getting a proper closure,” she says, adding, “Everyone took all precautions mentioned in the guidelines and wore masks. My director kept joking about the face guard would fog up with each breath. But jokes aside, we have to be practical and understand that one has volunteered to go back to work and it is on us. One has to be vigilant and not get lax at all. Because, if tomorrow, even if one person turns out positive, then we would all be back sitting at home. I don’t mean live in fear as now it is time to go out there and get our lives back. It is time to move on but with a lot of precautions.”