Ekta Kapoor says Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli can be the next Naagin, reveals what made her drop Jasmin Bhasin from show

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:46 IST

Nikki Tamboli, one of the most popular and strong contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14, had a new fan and it is none other than Ekta Kapoor. On Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday’s episode, Salman welcomed Ekta as the guest and she had a comment for each and every contestant on the show.

Ekta confessed she is a fan of Nikki while praising her game strategy on stage. She was previously appreciated by filmmaker Farah Khan, singer Shaan and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Ekta said, “Aap actually iss ghar mein sabse best game aap khel rahi hai. Sabse acchi samajh aapko hai. Nikki appko toh Naagin mein hona chahiye. Jiss tarah se aapne apne dill ki baat rakhi koi nahi rakh sakta aur aapne toh fans hai hi. Mein bhi ek fan hu (You are playing the best game in this house, you have the most accurate understanding. You are such a drama queen, you should be on Naagin. The way you put forth your views, you have so many fans and I am one among those).”

Earlier, Ekta also mentioned that she saw best performance of Jasmin Bhasin when she cried after the world tour task. Ekta said, “Abhi bhi Naagin hoti agar Naagin me aise ro deti (She would have retained the role of Naagin on my show Naagin had she cried like this on the show).”

It as an emotional day for Nikki as she could not control her tears after Salman announced the eviction of Jaan Kumar Sanu. She even told Kavita Kaushik that she did not respect him enough, adding that he deserves “everything”.

