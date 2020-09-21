e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Emmys 2020: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel snubbed despite 20 nominations

Emmys 2020: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel snubbed despite 20 nominations

Emmys 2020: The complete shutout of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel came as a surprise to fans, who’ve seen the show pick up top honours in the last couple of years.

tv Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:27 IST
Asian News International
This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. (AP)
         

While Schitt's Creek swept major awards in the comedy category at the 2020 Emmys, the snub of much-loved comedy show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel came as a big surprise to fans. The snub is even more hitting given that the Rachel Brosnahan-starrer led the nominations list as it received a whopping 20 nominations this year.

This shut out comes two years after the show won the Outstanding Comedy Series award and also made its leading lady Rachel Brosnahan the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2019, Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series were handed out to Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein for the Amazon Prime Video based show.

This year, the only trophies given to the series are in the categories of music supervision and makeup.

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
This image released by Amazon Studios shows Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Alex Borstein in a scene from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. ( AP )

NBC's comedy The Good Place was also completely shut out at the award ceremony streamed at ABC network. The show had made cut to the best comedy series, best comedy writing and, the best actors categories.

Other shows that were snubbed in the Comedy genre are HBO's Insecure, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, FX's What We do in the Shadows, and Netflix's Dead to Me, and the Kominsky Method. Besides the comedy section, the drama side also witnessed snubs with HBO's Succession snatching away all the major awards including the outstanding drama series award.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In