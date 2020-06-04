Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana announce new project together

tv

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:40 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to enthral fans with yet another collaboration. The news, announced by Himanshi and Asim on social media, comes just days after rumours of their breakup had been doing the rounds online.

In the image she shared, Himanshi is seen in a traditional red outfit and Asim wears a black shirt as he puts the red dupatta over head. Posting the picture, she wrote on Instagram, “Something coming really soon on @desimusicfactory @asimriaz77.official #himanshikhurana.” Asim also posted the same picture and same message on his page, triggering a flood of happy messages from their fans. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to you two for bagging yet another project together. More to come.” Another one commented, “Beautiful pictures.” Asim’s post got 7.3 lakh likes while Himanshi’s garnered 5.2 lakh likes.

However, Asim shared a rather cryptic post Thursday afternoon and wrote, “REMEMBER ONE THING LIFE CAN CHANGE IN SECONDS AND THE PEOPLE AROUND #bereadyforeverything.” Given the recent speculations around their relationship, it was believed to be a confirmation that the couple has called it quits.

Asim and Himanshi also featured on a magazine cover. While Himanshi wore an off-shoulder white dress for the photoshoot, Asim was in his signature black suit.

Asim and Himanshi met inside the Bigg Bos 13 house last year and he immediately fell for her. However, Himanshi was engaged then and maintained that she liked him but there was no feeling beyond friendship. However, two wild card entries later, she ended it with her fiancee and Asim proposed her on the show.

Himanshi had later revealed that after the finale, Asim held her hand and introduced her to his family. She said she was shy as she was glad to meet Asim’s family and his mother. “Lekin Asim was looking for me and unhone mera haath pakadke seedha apne parents ke paas le gaye ki ‘See, she is the girl jisse main milwana chahta tha’ (But Asim was looking for me and he held my hand and took me straight to his parents and told them, ‘See, this is the girl I wanted you to meet’),” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more