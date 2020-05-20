Excel Entertainment refutes reports of budget cuts on their Amazon Prime shows

tv

Excel Entertainment has issued a statement against the reports around budget cuts on their Amazon Prime Original shows. The production company is behind some of the streaming site’s most popular shows--Made In Heaven, Inside Edge and Mirzapur.

In their statement, they wrote, “There has been a great deal of speculation doing the rounds sine the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon originals produced by Excel media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows”. Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

A clarification in viewers interest. pic.twitter.com/3VjkEAWqSX — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) May 20, 2020

Earlier, filmmaker duo and the creators of The Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, had called shared a tweet on the same. “We’ve been getting calls about news that we are facing budget cuts on #TheFamilyMan. We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact we have finished shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant,” they wrote.

We've been getting calls about news that we are facing budget cuts on #TheFamilyMan. We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact we have finished shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant. — Raj & DK (@rajndk) May 16, 2020

It was earlier reported by journalist Rajeev Masand that both Netflix and Amazon Prime were slashing budgets on shows commissioned months ago. He said Raj & DK have agreed to take a salary cut as per a new revised budget, which could mean a smaller profit for them. The report also said that Made in Heaven creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will reportedly reduce the number of episodes in the show’s second season, so as not to compromise on its quality.

