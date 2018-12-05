Expectation from fans, increases my responsibility: Hruta

A few days ago, actor Hruta Durgule took everyone by surprise by announcing her first theatre project. The 23-year-old will be seen with senior actor Umesh Kamat in Dada, Ek Good News Ahe. The actor shares that she is excited and thrilled about the project and will share more details soon.

The Durva actor feels blessed that her fans and audiences have been supportive and enthusiastic about all her projects. Currently, the actor has 905k followers on Instagram which is a huge number for a Marathi television actor. “Social media has definitely made me a household name. Yes, Phulpakhru has made me popular. However, the Internet tends to spread the message more. I have more than 100 fan groups and it is overwhelming,” says Hruta.

While she enjoys the limelight and attention, the young actor is also aware of the responsibility that comes with it. “I understand that with all these expectations, my responsibility increases. I am very cautious and careful of what I post, or share. I am at my best behaviour at all times, so as to not influence anyone in a wrong way. All said and done, I want people to enjoy and live life in a simple way,” she says.

Interestingly, Hruta’s father also gets confused with the number of similar handles on social media. “He once asked me why I have so many accounts and which is the authentic one (laughs). I don’t encourage comparisons or unnecessary issues on these handles and groups. I always request my fans to not indulge in any untoward behaviour. Thankfully, there have been no such incidents,” she says.

