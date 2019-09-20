Farhan Akhtar announces Fukrey animated series, to be titled Fukrey Boyzzz

tv

Sep 20, 2019

Discovery Kids has tied up with Excel Entertainment to bring back popular characters from the Bollywood film Furkey, in animated form. Titled Fukrey Boyzzz, the show will revolve around the animated avatars of beloved characters of Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban, along with several other characters from the movie.

Fukrey Boyzzz will be launched in 6 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Discovery Kids.

"For the first time ever, Excel Entertainment will be extending itself to developing content for kids with Fukrey Boyzzz. This is a huge step forward for us and brings with it, its own sense of accomplishment," Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment, said.

Uttam Pal Singh, Business Head of Discovery Kids, hopes that Fukrey Boyzzz will be their next big disrupter in the genre. "The Indian animation industry has done extremely well over the last year and has delivered great IPs however almost all of them are targeted at children ranging from 4-8 years," Singh said. "It has the potential to expand our audience base beyond kids with parents watching the show along with them and sharing a great laugh together. We will work with Excel entertainment to skin the full potential of this IP in the most impactful manner," he added. Fukrey Boyzzz will premiere on the channel on October 12.

Sep 20, 2019