From Jason Momoa’s See to Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Show; every Apple TV+ show available on Nov 1

tv

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:34 IST

Apple on Tuesday announced subscription plans for its upcoming streaming service, which will be launched in over 100 countries including India on November 1. The double blow of the Apple and Disney streaming services are expected to impact the business of established rivals Netflix and Amazon.

Here’s a list of the shows viewers can expect on launch day:

See

See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.

The Morning Show

The Morning Show, a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.

Dickinson

Dickinson, a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind, a new series from Ronald D Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centrepiece of America’s hopes and dreams. Joel Kinnaman stars.

Helpsters

Helpsters, a new children’s series from the makers of Sesame Street, stars Cody and a team of vibrant monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan.

Snoopy in Space

Snoopy in Space, a new original from Peanuts Worldwide and DHX Media, takes viewers on a journey with Snoopy as he follows his dreams to become an astronaut. Together, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew take command of the International Space Station and explore the moon and beyond.

Ghostwriter

Ghostwriter, a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighbourhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

The Elephant Queen

The Elephant Queen, an acclaimed documentary film and cinematic love letter to a species on the verge of extinction, follows a majestic matriarch elephant and her herd on an epic journey of life, loss and homecoming.

Untitled Oprah Winfrey Series

Oprah Winfrey joins the world’s most compelling authors in conversation as she builds a vibrant, global book club community and other projects to connect with people around the world and share meaningful ways to create positive change.

The streaming service will continue launching new series after launch day. Others on the slate include Servant, a psychological thriller from M Night Shyamalan; Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul; and The Banker, a feature film starring Samuel L Jackson and Anthony Mackie, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 17:33 IST