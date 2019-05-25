Game of Thrones: Daenerys’ Dothraki army chief is actually an actor from Kerala. See pics

Turns out, Indira Varma was not the only Indian origin actor on Game of Thrones. The hit HBO show was home to Staz Nair, a Russian-Indian actor from Kerala who played a recurring role on the series.

Staz played Daenerys Targaryen’s chief of the Dothraki army, Qhono, on the show. He was the one who whips her en route Vaes Dothrak when the Dothraki man capture her in season six. But after she burns the leaders to their death, he joins her army and her cause to take the Iron Throne.

The last time we saw Qhono was in season eight episode three, The Long Night. He leads the Dothraki army into the battle before the men get washed in a tide of ice zombies. His final shot showed him waking up with bright blue eyes when the Night King raises him and others from the dead.

As the show came to an end on Monday morning with its final episode, Staz wrote a special post on Instagram thanking HBO for the opportunity and his fans in Kerala who supported him through the years. “From Womb to Tomb... THANKYOU @hbo and everyone involved. Can’t help but feel a little at a loss right now, I had just stopped living in a corridor when I booked @gameofthrones so it represents SUCH a transition in my life that I will always be so grateful for. GOT also allowed me to reconnect with my Indian heritage, it’s such an honour to be a part of so much pride, the hometown (Kerala) support has been so humbling so Thankyou to all of my malayali/Indian people. I hope those who haven’t watched the last episode enjoy it. Thankyou for all your support throughout the years, a production is only ever as successful as its fanbase Is passionate - you guys helped turn this show into the legacy its become and its an honour to be a part of that,” he wrote in a post which was a collage of his looks in the first and final scenes on the show.

He even shared a thank you note for Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys on the show. “Truly an honour to cross the Seas and be by @emilia_clarke side, what a queen, wouldn’t have had it any other way,” he wrote as caption for a picture which showed him with his dead blue eyes.

Another video from the sets showed him and the crew teasing Kit Harington (who played Jon Snow), by drawing a penis on his picture in a magazine ad. Even Emilia could not help but crack up. Check out his more pictures here:

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the makers of GoT failed to impress fans with the final season. A couple of days back, disappointed fans started a petition on change.org, asking the makers to remake the eighth season of the series “with competent writers”. The petition has already hit 1.2 million signatures. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed it as “disrespectful” to all those who work on the show.

