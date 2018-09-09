Game of Thrones spoilers: Leaked documents reveal Jaime Lannister’s lifespan, paycheck

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is currently in the midst of a lawsuit, because of which several new details have emerged about his role in the show’s final season. The actor has been involved in a court case with his former manager, Jill Littman

According to court documents obtained by Deadline, both Coster-Waldau’s paycheck and lifespan have been grossly underestimated. The documents reveal that the Danish actor made $1,066,667 per episode of the show’s final season. That amounts to Rs 7.7 crore. It was previously reported that the top five cast members of Game of Thrones - Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Coster-Waldau - will receive $500,000 per episode for season 8. However, the court documents suggest that the cast is being paid an even bigger sum, easily making them the highest paid actors on TV.

In addition to his hefty salary, Coster-Waldau also received an upfront $1.5 million payout as part of his profit sharing deal.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey play sibling lovers in Game of Thrones.

The documents also reveal that the actor will appear in each of the six episodes of the show’s eighth and final season, as opposed to the four he was initially reported to be appearing in.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Coster-Waldau expressed his satisfaction at how the show’s final season had turned out. “I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story,’” he said. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Game of Thrones is expected to return in early 2019.

