Game of Thrones prequel begins filming, spoiler-filled pictures, videos flood the internet. Check them out

Filming on the first in a series of planned Game of Thronesprequels has commenced in Northern Ireland, and pictures from the set and the surrounding locations have arrived online. The working title for the series, starring Naomi Watts in the lead role, is reportedly Bloodmoon.

New pictures shared online show an under construction rock formation, perhaps a cave. The pictures were shared online by a Twitter account called BloodmoonIRL. Game of Thrones fansite Winter is Coming reports that several new signboards have been spotted in the surrounding location, similar to how things were when Game of Thrones was in production in the same area.

20/05/2019 #Bloodmoon pic.twitter.com/PBRtusPpWp — A Red Priestess (@a_red_priestess) June 10, 2019

Where might we be today? There's a hint in the brown sign in the background :)

#bloodmoon#gotprequel pic.twitter.com/ezcMwFnufu — Bloodmoon_locations_IRL (@BloodmoonIrl) June 20, 2019

GoT Prequel : Loc- Marble Arch Caves

Apologies some problems with the focus on the long lens this evening - so some of these are a bit fuzzy. The only 'Prop'? I could see out in the open, partially covered over. #GoT_Prequel #Bloodmoon #GoT #GoT_Mammothcave pic.twitter.com/0k2feolN7Q — Bloodmoon_locations_IRL (@BloodmoonIrl) June 20, 2019

I wonder why Cladagh Glen and Marble Arch Caves are being closed 17-26 June? #GameOfThrones #prequels pic.twitter.com/DTVTytzUhD — Cuilcagh (@climbedcuilcagh) June 16, 2019

A few signboards showing woolly mammoths have also been spotted. Winter is Coming speculates that this might be an indication that the prequel might involve giants. The only occasion on which we’ve seen mammoths in Game of Thrones was when they were used by the giants to breach the Wall at Castle Black in the episode The Watchers on the Wall. Another Twitter account has also spotted what appears to be a Weirwood tree on set.

Some pictures show large walls, fashioned out of shipping containers, constructed around the set to block the view for fans trying to sneak a peak. This strategy was also employed on Game of Thrones, according to a behind-the-scenes video shared by HBO.

Winter is Coming also says that filming has been conducted at Marble Arch Caves in County Fermanagh, and that the crew has built a cave system at the Titanic Studios. The Game of Thrones prequel is set thousands of years before the events of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. In addition to Watts, the series will star Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), and Toby Regbo (Reign).

