Game of Thrones season 8: Here’s how much Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage are paid for the show

The Game of Thrones season 8 went on air this Monday, putting end to a two-year wait of millions of viewers worldwide. While the show is without dispute one of the most popular TV shows of all times, wonder what the lead actors take home?

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), who holds several coveted titles such as the Khaleesi, Protector of the Realm, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, is paid $ 710,000 per episode, as much as her onscreen partner Jon Snow, according to a report in Insider. The actor told Vanity Fair in an interview, “I get f*cking paid the same as my guy friends. We made sure of that.” Her net worth is said to be around $13 million.

She, along with the other four lead actors including Kit (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s (Jaime Lannister) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), reportedly took home around half a million per episode until last season but have now got a handsome hike.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP )

Lena Headey poses for a portrait; the actor plays Cersei in Game of Thrones. ( Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP )

As Emilia said, her four other co-stars are paid equal fees for their roles. While Kit’s net worth is said to be around $12 million, Peter’s net worth is said to be around $15 million while Nikolaj’s worth is rumoured to be around $16 million. Their reel sister Lena’s net worth is estimated to be around $9 million.

Talking about Kit’s onscreen sisters Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams), the actors are paid less than the lead cast. According to the Insider, both take home around $210,000 for playing the Stark sisters on the show.

British actress Maisie Williams (L) and British actress Sophie Turner (R) arrive for the Game of Thrones 8 premiere. ( AFP )

Sophie even insists in her contract to have at least 50 per cent women in the workforce of the show. The actor told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview. “Now, you see women in the camera departments, producing, directing. It’s exciting.”

Also read: Game of Thrones 8 episode 2 new stills: Daenerys, Jon Snow, Arya Stark prepare for the big war with the army of the dead

Calling equal paycheck for all the main members of the cast “a bit tricky” Sophie said, “Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, ‘You know what... you keep that money”.

Her onscreen sister Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, is drawing even less. The actor is just 20 and has been working on the show since the age of 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 12:34 IST