Game of Thrones 8 episode 2 new stills: Daenerys, Jon Snow, Arya Stark prepare for the big war with the army of the dead

While we wait for the second episode of the eighth and final season of popular TV show Game of Thrones, HBO has released new stills to add to the hype. The stills shows several characters such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark and others ahead of the attack by the army of the dead on Winterfell.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is wearing a new costume in one of the stills and can be seen talking to someone with conviction. She is seen in her previous white costume, standing between Varys (Conleth Hill) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in another still.

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Varys (Conleth Hill), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in another still.

One of the stills shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) perhaps looking at a map with worried looks on their faces, while discussing a strategy. Another still shows his friend Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) joining him in the frame.

Another still shows Samwell talking to Gilly (Hannah Murray) in bed, with their child sleeping between them. There is also a separate still of Gilly talking to someone in the weapons yard. Pieces of dragonstone can be seen kept in vessels behind her.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Gilly (Hannah Murray) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Gilly (Hannah Murray) with Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

There are also two stills of Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) -- one shows him sitting on his wheelchair near the fireplace, lost in thought. Another shows him under the Weirwood tree of the Godswood.

Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

One of the youngest leaders, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is seen with a stern look on her face in one of the stills. The preparations for the big war seem evident as Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) can be seen having soup in separate stills. Sir Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) can also be seen preparing something in a hot vessel in another still.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Sir Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), commander of the Unsullied army and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) can also be seen having a private moment ahead of the battle. The episode two teaser had already confirmed the fate of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who was seen standing in front of Daenerys in the Great Hall of Winterfell. Since this is his first confrontation with Bran after he pushed him from the tower in the first season, he is expected to have a tough time in the second episode.

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) talks to Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) (left) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) in a still from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) standing in Daenerys' court.

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs in India on Star World every Tuesday at 10 PM.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 16:08 IST