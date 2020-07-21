e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon begins casting, here are some key characters who could appear

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon begins casting, here are some key characters who could appear

HBO has begun casting the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. Here are some characters who could appear in the show.

tv Updated: Jul 21, 2020 19:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Casting on Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has begun.
Casting on Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has begun.
         

HBO has begun casting the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon. The project is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, a history of the House Targaryen, set hundreds of years before the events of GoT.

HBO has committed to 10 episodes of the series, co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes. Entertainment Weekly cites sources as saying that the series will, at some point, tackle the famed Targaryen civil war.

 

Here are some key figures in the story, and their descriptions according to EW. There has been no confirmation about their being a part of the show.

King Viserys I: The beloved fifth Targaryen king whose reign was peaceful and prosperous until his death.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: King Viserys’ chosen heir; a dragon rider who grew up expecting to become the first ruling Queen of Westeros.

Queen Alicent Hightower: Viserys’ ambitious second wife and Rhaenyra’s stepmother, who had three children of her own with the king.

Aegon II Targaryen: Princess Rhaenyra’s younger half brother who challenges Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, igniting a civil war.

Also read: Why the Game of Thrones spin-off starring Naomi Watts was cancelled before it could see the light of day

Previously, another spin-off, created by Jane Goldman, had reached the pilot stage before being axed by HBO. Martin in his blog had written, “It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series. Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with House of the Dragon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In